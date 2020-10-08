To the editor:
Bob White is a long time Spring Lake Park resident running to serve our city as mayor. He is a successful and hardworking small business owner.
Bob White is also my neighbor. He is someone I can always count on for help. Bob has given his time freely to help my family with issues and improvements to our property. I find Bob to be a humble and intelligent man who actively listens to others. Bob answers questions with much thought and also compassion.
Bob’s loyalty to our community is unflappable. I cannot think of anyone more suited to the job of mayor. It is with great pleasure and honor that I throw my full support behind Bob White, mayoral hopeful.
Elections are less than one month away and you deserve a say in who runs our city. Voting for Bob White is a vote for our community. Please reach out to him personally with any questions or concerns you have, and you will see for yourself what a positive difference Bob White will make to the city of Spring Lake Park.
Tina Ericson
Spring Lake Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.