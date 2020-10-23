To the editor:
I’ve known Bob Nelson for 25 years and have served with him on the City Council in Spring Lake Park. Bob has served our city as a planning and zoning commissioner, City Council member and mayor over the last 20 years, as well as serving our active duty military and veterans via our city’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon network, Fort Spring Lake Park.
During his times in office, Bob Nelson has been a champion of residents’ property rights, keeping our local taxes low and finding ways to maintain city services at peak levels to benefit residents. He spearheaded our city becoming a Yellow Ribbon city and, as such, has raised over $5,000 to assist our military personnel, recently donating $1,000 worth of Cub Foods gift cards to troops activated recently.
His challenger, Bob White, last served as a council member briefly in 2010, after being appointed by the City Council immediately after an existing council member resigned. This appointment occurred during the same meeting the resignation was submitted and, in my opinion, seemed as if it had already been decided without going to the public. Bob was the sole voice on the council to vote against the appointment because it had not gone to the public to see if anyone else was interested.
This is how Bob has always done things — in the public’s best interest. For as long as I’ve known and worked with him on council, he has consistently done everything with residents’ best interests at heart. Our city deserves to elect Bob Nelson for mayor. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who cares more about our city than he does, nor one who works harder to benefit our residents and military personnel and families.
Bill Nash
Spring Lake Park
