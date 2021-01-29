To the editor:
In a recent issue of the Life, tax levies for the cities of Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Fridley were reported.
Blaine’s levy increase of 6.7% was far and away the big spender.
SLP’s levy increase was only 2.2 %, and Fridley’s levy increase was 4.85%.
With U.S. inflation still under 2%, what is causing Blaine’s out-of-control budget projections and spending? Is the Blaine City Council aware that the Anoka County commissioners voted a zero levy increase for 2021?
This zero levy is not magic; it is management!
Citizens of Blaine, just because you and I did not attend the Dec. 14 Truth in Taxation meeting should not mean that the Blaine City Council can assume it has the license to blindside and fleece Blaine’s taxpayers.
Should we the citizens of Blaine expect our elected officials, (without our constant oversight), to respect our tax dollars and our fiscal well-being? Must we tolerate continued unnecessary spending?
We NEED responsible city government!
Jerome Petron
Blaine
