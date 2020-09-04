To the editor:
You know that old racist uncle we all seem to have, who says things at Thanksgiving that makes everybody uncomfortable? Usually racist things? Well, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is that uncle!
The other day I saw a video of Joe Biden where he said, “Unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”
A few months ago Joe Biden also said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”
Either Joe Biden is a racist or he is losing his marbles. Either way, he can’t be president.
Margaret Miller
Andover
