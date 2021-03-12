To the editor:
So I’m sitting at my dining room table during my lunch break munching on a bacon and lettuce sandwich. Beside my plate rests the Friday, Feb. 26, local paper, open to the opinion page. Through a mouthful of piping hot bacon I say, “That’s so good,” in response to the opinion piece “Our goal to get it right” written by your director of news Keith Anderson.
This specific paragraph makes me nearly leap onto my dining table and shout aloud as I read it to my brother-in-law, who is also at the table:
“It is imperative to make sure we are exposing ourselves first to reliable, truthful news sources, specifically including sources that may not always present the news we want to hear or read. How do we know when we’ve found them? They will fairly present both sides of an argument, void of personal opinion, and allow us to interpret objectively. And when they get it wrong, they acknowledge and correct it.”
YES! I am so tired of my left-leaning friends only citing MSNBC as their source of news, and my right-leaning friends only citing FOX news.
Neither delivers unbiased news, and that’s not really their underlying purpose — which the piece “Our goal to get it right” so well points out in its intro: “Are [we] looking only for news that confirms our current beliefs and positions or are we looking to be genuinely informed?”
Looking forward to reading more, it makes the already delicious bacon sandwiches that much better on my lunch breaks.
Paul Cram
Columbia Heights
