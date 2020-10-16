To the editor:
Connie Bernardy, Minnesota legislator for House District 41A, is well known for her tireless work on a broad spectrum of issues that impact the community and the state. One in particular is very important to me.
Because of my concern for residents in long-term care, I follow legislative action. Thanks, Rep. Bernardy, for being a consistent and strong legislator in support of this unique and vulnerable population.
COVID has challenged an already stressed eldercare system. Now more than ever, residents in long-term care need experienced and effective advocates. Rep. Bernardy understands the pressing issues of safety and quality of life. She strongly advocates for urgently needed protections for all residents in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities. Families throughout the state need her work to continue.
I will vote for Connie Bernardy. I hope you will join me.
JacLynn Herron
New Brighton
