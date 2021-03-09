To the editor:
Gene Hodel (Feb. 19, Unity is Harder than it Sounds) missed the point of the call for unity. Republicans, like our own Rep. Tom Emmer, are calling for unity and "respect" to divert attention from the way they savaged their oath of office to back a coup. Trying to overthrow the government through violence is a criminal offense and may lead to voter backlash.
Mr. Hodel is right, of course. The values of the Left and the Religious Right, aka the Republican Party, have little in common.
The Left believes in democracy and strives to make the vote available to every citizen. Republicans developed voter suppression into an art form.
We believe the separation of church and state are essential for religious freedom. Separation was driven by the Baptists Williams and Leland (Soul Freedom), the dissenting Protestants Witherspoon and Madison (Right of Personal Judgment), and the Enlightenment of Jefferson (Natural Rights). Separation is the heart of the Protestant Reformation. Republicans favor conservative religious dominance.
We believe marriage is a fundamental human right. Republicans deny this right to LGBTQIA+, and also attack basic rights of religious minorities, racial minorities and immigrants. The subtext is often white supremacy, covertly supported by both conservative Catholics and Protestants. Political dissenters are also on their hit list — insurrectionists tried to lynch Mike Pence. Who's next?
We believe in holding government accountable for upholding justice. When the government suppresses citizen rights, we think reparations and remedial actions are in order, per the 5th Amendment ("nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.")
We believe science should identify the facts, especially concerning climate, COVID, and the biology of gender. Republicans prefer doctrine (biblical worldview).
Republicans brought us death, insurrection, a post-truth society, wacky conspiracy theories, mainstreamed white supremacy, the corruption of religious freedom and the discrediting of Christianity. Bad fruit falls from a bad tree.
As noted by Madison, religious domination breeds spiritual putrefaction: not a Christ-centered, love-your-neighbor-as-yourself society.
Rod Kuehn
Ramsey
