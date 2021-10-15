To the editor:
I’m happy to support Matt Audette for Anoka-Hennepin School Board - District 4. We first met Matt and his family when he was our son’s Cub Scout pack leader over 10 years ago. He led with enthusiasm, integrity and rallied the parents to actually want to volunteer. He stepped up to fill a role that frankly is a thankless job.
It doesn’t surprise me to know that this father of two (who still attend our school district), has also coached youth football, served on a community board at the Y in Coon Rapids and has taught confirmation classes at his local parish. Matt is the type of person that sees a need and will get involved to fill that need. His leadership in the “AH District 11 Let Them Be…” Facebook group and his efforts in approaching the school board at recent meetings show his willingness to speak up for so many of us who were concerned about how the school district was handling the pandemic.
In addition to Matt’s community involvement, his service as a U.S. Army Officer, his education at Notre Dame and an MBA from the Carlson School of Management, and his years of corporate experience in logistics, Matt Audette is well-equipped to serve and will offer a different point of view on our school board.
Suzanne Van Hecke
Andover
