To the editor:
President Trump recently issued an executive order that requires local approval of any refugee resettlement in communities. This decision must be made by the end of January 2020. Gov. Tim Walz submitted a letter consenting to refugees being resettled in Minnesota, but county level consent is also needed. Kandiyohi County led the way for this approval with a 3-2 vote to accept refugees.
As a resident of Anoka County, I would encourage the County Board to also approve resettling refugees into our county. We have an outstanding educational system with English as a Second Language services readily available. Coon Rapids has an organization in place, Transformative Circle, which is building bridges across the area and could help new refugees feel welcomed. And as a fairly white county (84.5% per U.S. Census estimates in July 2018), continuing to accept refugees would allow all of us to learn more about other cultures.
The Anoka County Board of Commissioners meets twice per month, typically on the second and fourth Tuesday. Please consider contacting your commissioner today to share your views about the importance of refugees and our capacity within Anoka County to assist. Information about the board and list of Commissioners is available at anokacounty.us.
Together, all of us in Anoka County could make a positive difference for future refugees.
Sandra McAnany
Coon Rapids
