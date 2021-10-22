To the editor:
I graduated from Fridley High School in 2020. I keep seeing adults go back and forth on social media about what’s best for students regarding the proposed levy that would move the fifth grade back to the elementary schools, but no one has asked the actual people impacted — the kids.
While I loved my Fridley experience, I think the fifth graders should be in the elementary schools. I am glad the school board finally listed to the parents who have been asking for this change for many years.
As a fifth grader I just wasn’t ready to be at the middle school. I could have benefited from another year of being a leader at Stevenson — I could have had another year to mature and still be a kid. I saw a lot of social change throughout my school career — and an extra year at Stevenson would have helped me build my confidence and prepare for being on the bus with high school seniors (yes, the middle school buses with the high school). I could have been prepared to attend school with eighth graders — as a fifth grader I picked up more than I should have from the eighth graders! The middle school is a great place to learn — but eighth graders are simply more mature than fifth graders, and that extra year makes a lot of difference.
My whole life adults have dictated what my life should be as a minor. Now that I’m an adult, and proudly voting yes for the levy, I’m happy to stand up for the kids who don’t have a voice and aren’t asked about these decisions that affect them. I am registering to vote for the first time because this is important — the financial cost is quite low compared to the enrichment it will give countless students. This isn’t a “want” by parents, it’s a “need” and a very urgent need at that. As a 2020 Fridley graduate and a former fifth grader I plead with you to vote YES on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in support of the Fridley School District levy.
Becky Brown
Fridley
