To the editor:
In the 1950s Americans rushed to get vaccinated against polio, a disease that was spreading across the country, infecting adults and children alike. According to the CDC during the 1940s and 1950s, on average 35,000 people a year were disabled by polio, with the lion’s share being children. In 1952, at its peak, almost 60,000 kids had contracted polio and over 3000 had died.
Americans felt a patriotic obligation to do their part to protect themselves and their neighbors, so they went in droves to get vaccinated. People with leadership or celebrity status, went out of their way to help others by publicly endorsing and receiving their vaccine.
Fast forward to present day America, we are facing a catastrophic disease that has already infected 34.4 million and killed over 610,000 of our fellow Americans in just under two years! This same virus is ravaging the entire world, with many countries losing the battle because they lack basic medical support and the vaccines that we Americans are so privileged to have.
So the idea that some flat out refuse to wear a mask or take the vaccine simply because “they don’t want to” is bad enough, but now hearing that many are refusing these life saving measures because they have been told not to by someone who is making money off their incognizance should be considered criminal.
Hearing about recent encounters doctors are having with dying patients, who quote the likes of Tucker Carlson, begging for the vaccine, only to be told “it’s too late for that” is heartbreaking. Seeing other countries succumbing to this disease because they lack access, while we have people who are refusing for misguided reasons is an embarrassment to us as a country.
Saying you won’t do something simply because you don’t want to, is the response of a child, not the behavior of a patriotic American. We need more people who claim to love this country to act like it by doing their part to protect themselves and their fellow Americans by getting vaccinated.
Melissa Thompson
Coon Rapids
