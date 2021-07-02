To the editor:
It is so easy to talk negatively about cops. Apparently they can’t do anything right. They are racist, bigoted, ignorant morons who have nothing better to do but pull you over and give you a ticket, which I’m sure you don’t think you deserved. You don’t want to see a cop unless you need one. And when you need one he or she will come running. When you call 911 the cop will stop everything and rush to your aid. That cop will put his or her life on the line for a complete stranger and do it again and again, because that what cops do.
I was one for 30 years. I kissed my daughters goodnight and walked to work not knowing if I was coming back. A man tried to kill me once, fracturing my skull, while I was trying to talk and reason with him. I could not wait to get back to work. The thought of not wearing my uniform and not being a cop was more than I could imagine. After being off for only three months I went back to work and worked for another dozen years. I proudly continued to serve as a police officer and wear the uniform.
One of the saddest moments of my life was when I retired. I took off my uniform knowing I would never wear it again.
How many of you wear a bulletproof vest and carry a gun at your job? How many of you kiss your children goodbye at nine o’clock at night not knowing if you will see them again? The next time you feel critical of the police, please appreciate their sacrifice, their courage and know when you call they will come running.
Jon Casey
Anoka
