To the editor:
In response to the Aug. 14 letter “It won’t solve their problems”:
It’s so disappointing to see someone spend so much time and energy picking on innocent kids, and yet here we see it again. This letter sounds so academic, but gets it wrong right out of the gate. Referring to “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria,” a phrase coined by Dr. Lisa Littman, whose research was called into question for her methods and was met with outrage by her peers, forcing her to later admit it is “not a clinical diagnosis” (tinyurl.com/y4eqb69a). Worth noting, is she is an OB/GYN physician, and not a psychiatrist (tinyurl.com/yxdvbcnn).
The writer then refers to the “American College of Pediatrics” which sounds pretty official, but is actually a small group of anti-LGBTQ physicians who have left the legitimate organization the “American Academy of Pediatrics” because of their anti-LGBTQ views (tinyurl.com/y5tluwsv). It’s no mistake the names are very similar, that is by design, you see they try to garner legitimacy by implying they are one in the same … They most certainly are not, and in fact, they are ostracized among their peers for condoning the abusive practice of “reparative” or “conversion therapy,” a practice that is strongly opposed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the America Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the America Psychiatric Association, who all label the practice as dangerous and unethical (tinyurl.com/y2lrt2z2).
The writer then cites an anti-trans journalist, who is not a medical doctor, whose book has been discredited and the advertising campaign actually banned from Amazon (tinyurl.com/y336k4xc), as proof of her positions. I find it curious that the writer who spends an equal amount of time arguing about parent’s rights, would so often inject herself into the lives and parenting decisions of others. Every kid deserves to be affirmed and that is supported by the medical and psychiatric communities. It’s time to start calling this what it is, “bullying,” and it’s wrong, especially when the bully is an adult and the victims are kids. We expect kids to stand up to bullies, it’s time we adults did.
Melissa Thompson
Coon Rapids
