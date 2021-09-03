To the editor:
I was there along with hundreds of others when the Anoka-Hennepin School Board once again fell to the pressures of outside forces, including Education MN and state government, voting against the will of the community to force a mask mandate on our children in K-6 for the upcoming school year.
Emotions were high in the room and for good reason. This community is tired of policy being driven by outside forces. Government health agencies, including the MN DOH and the CDC have provided information to the public that has been inconsistent on the best days and inaccurate or wrong on the worst days. As a community and as individuals, we have heard this information and evaluated it, and have used it to inform our position. That position was shared with the board by many, followed by a vote that many felt was predetermined. We now have a policy that was said by the board to be designed to satisfy most, when in fact it likely satisfies few on either side of this issue.
What we witnessed that night was not leadership. It was not some display of local control. It was weakness. We can do better and we must. Our children are counting on us!
Matt Audette
Andover
Audette is a candidate for the Anoka-Hennepin School Board.
