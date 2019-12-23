To the editor:
I am writing to inform about vaccination rates in our county and state. Vaccinations should be mandatory before reaching school age or before preschool/kindergarten, depending on when the child is enrolled into school.
In the 2018-19 statistics from the Minnesota Department of Health (tinyurl.com/relocrp), kindergarten vaccination rates were 91.78% to 95.04%, depending on the vaccine. For seventh-graders the vaccination rate was 91.44% to 97.07% depending on the vaccine.
For each vaccine in the report, less than one quarter of one percent of kindergartners in Anoka County had a medical exemption. Non-medical exemptions ranged from around 3% to almost 4% of kindergartners in Anoka County, depending on the vaccine. Anoka County seventh-graders saw similar rates of medical exemptions as kindergartners. Non-medical exemptions for seventh-graders ranged from 1.64% to 2.7%.
If you are not familiar, medical exemptions to vaccines include autoimmune diseases and allergies. Non-medical exemptions include religious or philosophical beliefs surrounding vaccinations.
I don’t know if it is wishful thinking to hope that we as Minnesotans and Americans would care more about the health and safety of children, but I am deeply saddened that those numbers are not at or near 100%. I never disregard medical exemptions, because those have a reason. But when it comes to non-medical exemptions, I am a religious person myself, but that will never negate the fact that children without vaccinations are not only a danger to themselves but the infants who are not old enough to receive a vaccination.
I write this letter to make people more aware of the decisions they are making for their children. They are choosing to put their children and others at risk.
Karoline Steil
Spring Lake Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.