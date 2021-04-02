To the editor:
I am writing this letter in response to the article reporting the Anoka City Council’s decision to once again attempt to eliminate the Human Rights Commission. I was particularly concerned by a supposedly non-partisan group of people jumping to the conclusion that the Human Rights Commission was politically motivated. When speaking about the community educational book and movie suggestions (“Just Mercy,” “I Am Malala,” “Selma,” “Tribal Justice,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “Ghandi”), Council Member Barnett somehow made the mental leap from human equity to free health care, abortion, free college, free housing and making Anoka a sanctuary city. She was quoted as saying, “These topics are all highly politically charged and controversial.” That’s true if it’s aimed at her comments, but it doesn’t resonate one bit with the what the HRC was proposing. Is discussing equality and justice off limits to a commission on human rights? Anoka resident, Leslie Taha, was quoted, “I think a better name would be the Far-Left Agenda Commission or something like that.” Where are these fear-mongering, extremely partisan comments coming from? Is racial equity, which most of the books/movies were addressing, a partisan concept? I certainly hope not! In my opinion, unfounded politically charged comments, “beliefs” and political rhetoric like those presented by Council Member Barnett, are inappropriate and need to stay out of City Hall. You got my vote once; you’ll not get it a second time.
Susan Dergantz
Anoka
