To the editor:
I confidently and whole heartedly recommend Andy Newton for City Council in Columbia Heights.
Andy advocates for making sure every person is not only seen, but also heard. After knowing him the past couple years, I can see how dedicated he is to holding space for everyone in our community. He wants to make sure that everyone not only feels like a part of Columbia Heights, but that they are a valuable part of the community as well.
His honesty and integrity are evident in all he does. He is true to his word and runs with his heart on his sleeve, which I personally find refreshing in this day and age of “let me tell you what you want to hear.” Andy is often found volunteering at his daughter’s school and trying to connect others through art, pride and community service. He is willing to address any and all issues with an open mind. He can often be found with a Free Hugs sign in his hand (which is one of my favorite parts AND how we met). He is a great listener who makes sure he is actually hearing you while listening. He wants our community to be inclusive, where we all feel like this is a place that we all truly belong.
Stacy Nekora
Columbia Heights
Editor’s note: Nekora is on the Columbia Heights Traffic Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.