To the editor:
Columbia Heights will be well served by electing Andy Newton to the City Council. Andy shows a strong commitment to our neighborhoods, parks, schools and, most importantly, community members. As I’ve gotten to know Andy over the years we’ve lived in the same neighborhood, I’ve witnessed his ability to hear the needs of our community and take steps to improve life for all who live in Heights. Whether it’s communicating with our current electeds when he sees much-needed changes, volunteering with HeightsNext and the Valley View PTO to help organize and volunteer for community events or simply helping out when a neighbor needs a hand, Andy has a knack for creating a space where all voices are valued.
Andy’s ability to listen to our neighbors as he takes on participation in and volunteering for community activities has shown his ability to translate the needs of his community members into action. I have seen this in Andy’s current volunteer work and neighborhood involvement as he follows through with his commitment to our environment, equity throughout all sectors of education, public health and public safety, and building a community with vibrant arts and recreation opportunities. Last year, his support of our LGBTQIA community in the fight for their voices to be heard at City Hall while organizing our community’s PrideFest was unwavering, and it didn’t stop at City Hall as he volunteered all day in between his shifts handing out free “dad hugs” that meant so much. I’m excited for Andy’s passion for equity, arts and the environment. His voice on the City Council, as we continue to build strong community partnerships and work to create an accessible and equitable community, will be one driven to follow through with visions that will create an engaging city for those who live, work and visit Columbia Heights.
I’m grateful to call Andy Newton a neighbor and trust him to serve our city with fresh, creative ideas and to carry his neighbors stories with care and respect as he governs.
Ariane Kokes
Columbia Heights
