To the editor:
I am writing to show my support for Columbia Heights City Council hopeful Andy Newton.
I am someone who grew up in Heights, graduating from CHHS back in the ‘90s, and I’ve recently come back after many years to buy a house in my hometown. I always describe Heights as a “little town in the middle of a big city.” People around here get to know their neighbors. We are active and supportive of local events. Andy is someone who fits in perfectly. I consider him my neighbor.
After getting to know him over the years, I can say he is someone I can always count on for help. He has given his time freely to help me fix my lawnmower, to change out light fixtures for my mother at her home. He has helped us connect with reliable people in the business community. He is an intelligent man who actively listens to people. He works tirelessly to better his understanding of the world and people around him.
Andy Newton is “down to earth.” I find him to be humble, and he always answers challenges and questions with thought and compassion. These are two personal traits I feel that every city council member should possess. But you don’t have to take my word for it. Take time to reach out to him personally with any questions or concerns you have, and you will see it for yourself. He always makes himself available.
Nikki Wakal
Columbia Heights
