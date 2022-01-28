Most people wouldn’t dream of purposely poisoning a hamster or blinding a rabbit when they buy shampoo or lotion or shaving cream, but it’s possible they’re inadvertently doing so. Why? Because cruel animal testing for cosmetics still has not been outlawed in this country. It’s high time that it is!
Not only is animal testing for personal care products cruel, it’s totally unnecessary. Thousands of chemicals — already accepted as safe — are available for use and don’t require additional testing. Any new chemical can be tested using one of the many high-tech, non-animal alternatives out there. They are cheaper, faster and just as reliable as animal tests.
The United States is lagging on this compassionate move: 41 countries already have a full or partial ban of the outdated practice. Eight U.S. states have also enacted their own prohibitions, but the hundreds of companies that have already endorsed this bill prefer a national ban, because it would be easier to work with than a patchwork of state rules.
Our world has many injustices we can’t do anything about, but here’s one that we can. First of all, we can purchase only cruelty-free products, which are identified by a leaping bunny logo on the label. Then we can contact our federal senators and representative, urging them to support the Humane Care Act. (Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer, in particular, needs a lot of prodding on animal welfare issues.) We can destroy the ugly secret behind our beauty products by passing this bill!
