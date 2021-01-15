To the editor:
Congressman Emmer wrote in an email to his constituents on 1/12/2021:
“As we move forward, each of us should find a new way to instill peace and respect in our nation.”
I agree with Congressman Emmer! What we need right now in this country is peace and unity.
Clearly, the Republicans’ best way to achieve peace is for Democrats and all others disturbed by the domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol to immediately stop trying to blame those responsible for the attack and to not hold domestic terrorists accountable in any way.
As Cruz, Hawley, Gosar, Brooks, Gaetz and other Republican lawmakers have made clear, words and actions that lead to violence, death and an attempted coup should NOT be met with consequences. Rather, they should be met with conciliation and an admission that everything was actually the fault of liberal Democrats.
Anything less is an outrage, a trampling of our 1st Amendment rights, censorship, tyranny and an attempt to destroy America, which, quite frankly, is the job of the GOP.
Peter Rech
Anoka
