To the editor:
Sen. Jim Abeler embarrassed many of us with his Aug. 28 statements at the “rally for medical freedom.”
I’m reminded he is a chiropractor — neither a medical doctor, nor a public health specialist. Is he expert enough to address vaccination risks? He has his personal opinion, but it’s just that.
I find it disappointing that we are not all standing behind Gov. Walz and Commissioner Malcolm, thanking them for guiding us through this pandemic crisis, and for giving us regular updates on COVID-19, on masking and on vaccinations.
But it’s worse to read our local “health policy expert” say, “It seems the only language the governor understands is the removal of another commissioner.” Why is Abeler trying to leverage the governor to include a religious exemption for vaccine requirements, to make vaccination status protected against discrimination and to prohibit vaccine passports? Did he really say state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm should be removed from her job because the state hadn’t done enough to tell citizens about potential risks of vaccinating?
Mind you, this is the same Jan Malcolm who has reported nearly every day for about 17 months about COVID-19, about testing, about masking, about hospitalizations, about deaths — and survival, and yes, about vaccinations. Her Health Department has an entire online section devoted to vaccinations and even discusses risks and safety. Do those include wild theories about altered DNA, trackers in the blood or increased COVID exposure? Thank goodness, no!
Where would our polio fight of the 1950s have led, with such oppositional rhetoric? The world learned in April 1955 of Dr. Jonas Salk’s successful polio vaccine. President Eisenhower soon signed a polio bill. Over 30 million had been vaccinated by the time I was born in August 1956. By the time I entered kindergarten, there were fewer than 1,000 cases in the U.S. The year I graduated from college, this nation was declared polio-free.
COVID could be well on the way to being under control if it were not for those choosing to fight against public safety and public health.
Wes Volkenant
Andover
