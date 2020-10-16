To the editor:
I am so happy that Jim Abeler is now my senator. He is doing a great job, just like I thought he would.
We met 24 years ago while I was working at Walker Senior Housing in Anoka. Jim is a kind, humble man who worked hard as a state representative for 16 years and now five years as our senator.
Jim listens to the people he represents and works to make things happen for them. He is approachable at the Capitol and has always helped support mothers, fathers and babies. He has also worked very hard for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.
I feel privileged to know Jim and his wife Barb, who have done so much for our community. I know Jim will do us proud again as our state senator in Senate District 35.
Bernice Olson
Coon Rapids
