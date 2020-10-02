To the editor:
State Senate races are often overshadowed by statewide and national elections, yet it is one of the most important votes we will cast this year. State Senators are responsible for shaping our community and are a resource that we cannot afford to overlook. This led me to Sen. Jerry Newton.
I first took interest in our senate districts election this past June and I decided to send an email to my senator, Senator Newton. I had sent emails and letters to other politicians in the past and had received little in response, so my expectations for a response were low. However, Sen. Newton replied and went even beyond that. He offered to talk with me, something no other state-level politician had done before.
Since our first phone call I have come to learn more about the true Jerry Newton, and it brings me hope. We live in an era where both politics and life can make it difficult to come to a compromise with someone who has different ideals then we do. This is what made Senator Newton stand out; he is a guy who truly cares about his neighbors even if they disagree about something. He shows that there are still people who want to work together and accomplish great things. I have seen this spirit in his drive to accomplish great things today and to prepare for the future.
What we do today affects tomorrow, and Jerry truly cares about the future and is willing to listen and work with youth like me who will inhabit the future. I know a vote for Jerry Newton today is also a vote for tomorrow. He knows that investments must be made today if we want to thrive in the future, and he is doing just that. That phone call in June has shown me that today will not overshadow tomorrow, and Jerry Newton is leading the fight to make tomorrow brighter.
Drew Brown
Blaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.