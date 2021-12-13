The sentencing in the Anoka-Hennepin (AHS) teacher sexual abuse case will likely be the last act in a sad tale that impacted so many in our fine community. Your last story really didn’t mention that this teacher was at the forefront of a national effort accusing our school district of fostering an abusive environment that caused some students to commit suicide. His guilty plea for student abuse really does take the concept of “irony” to a new level.
The AHS suicide story began with what is truly the proverbial “fool’s errand”: seeking to assign blame for suicide events. Suicide remains a complex and poorly explained phenomenon that is sadly increasing despite medical interventions. In the absence of a clearly written explanation by the deceased, any blame game for suicide is invariably an irresponsible act.
Yet, in 2011 after a series of student suicides occurred within AHS, it suddenly became a media frenzy to blame specific actors for these deaths. The accused included school leaders, the community in general, and most bizarrely, even a certain politician. Several high profile names led the AHS accusations, including the teacher, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Rolling Stone magazine. Since the AHS story broke a decade ago, all of these accusers have faced their own major scandal. The teacher is in jail. The SLPC had its own office abuse scandal in 2019 while the Rolling Stone team that led the AHS claims soon met its demise over the false UVA rape story.
While it is wrong to gloat over the tribulations of these accusers, there must be some introspection by the media who embraced them over the political implications of the ghoulish AHS suicide story. I doubt this will happen.
One school board member actually resigned in protest over the final 2012 AHS settlement with President Obama’s DOJ. In hindsight, prescient doesn’t begin to describe the wisdom and bravery of this leader. Our media and DOJ should have been so wise and insightful, but instead both are complicit in allowing a wolf to walk among the sheep for another eight long years. Shameful.
