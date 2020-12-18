To the editor:
What a gorgeous light display we enjoyed at the Anoka County Fairgrounds Sunday night. It was inspiring to see the imagination, time, creativity and resources that went into that by organizations/individuals. I want to thank them for giving us colorful and inspiring relief from the — at best — questionable year we’ve all had.
Lonni McCauley
Coon Rapids
