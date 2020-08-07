To the editor:
When you drive down Anoka’s Main Street, you immediately notice its historic, small-town feel. We have a vibrant downtown, storied rivers, a rich, well-documented past, and strong traditions. For years, though, our community has wrestled with how to balance legacy with innovative future plans.
Through time, residents dreamed of transforming Anoka into the next Stillwater: We had “visions” in 2008, and our “quaint appeal” resurfaced in 2014. Efforts have had mixed results, and we’ve wavered on occasion. For decades, Main Street was fragmented and landmarks were bulldozed. Progress stalled because good intentions lacked cogent, long-term planning.
Instead of chasing Stillwater, we should focus on building Anoka. When Erik Skogquist ran for City Council, he promised to “embrace our past with a vision for tomorrow.” As a public servant, Council Member Skogquist has been an advocate for thoughtfully investing in Anoka’s progress. When the pandemic hit, Skogquist proactively fought to insulate Anoka’s businesses while modernizing standards to keep the community safe.
In early June, Anoka’s progress hit another symbolic snag. Rudy Johnson Park was undergoing a renovation that resulted in the removal of Cottonwood trees as old as Anoka — an issue that would bewilder most of us. The Council Member fought tenaciously to protect those trees, keeping his promise to embrace our past as we march forward. While the confrontation that ensued appears out of character for Skogquist, it represents his passion. Council Member Skogquist is a person who stands up for the little guy, and his actions in this event should not be misconstrued. His commitment to fighting for this community is deeply rooted and clearer than ever.
Rather than berate Council Member Skogquist, we should applaud the drive behind his actions. People flock to Anoka because of its authenticity — something that can be lost in minutes with the roar of a chainsaw. We must choose: Do we want to cultivate the Anoka that flattened the Carnegie Library or the one that restored the old Anoka Cinema? A city with a bulldozer, or — a discerning appreciation for past investments?
Ythan Pratt
Anoka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.