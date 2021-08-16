The Lee Carlson Center for Mental Health and Well-Being is hosting the Bridgeview Block Party 5-8 p.m. Thursday Aug. 19.
The event will take place at the center’s Bridgeview Drop-in Center, 7920 University Ave. NE, Fridley.
Community members, families and clients are welcome to attend the block party that will include music from Taylor & Friends, food trucks like ODB Meat and Greet, and more.
To learn more about the event, visit tinyurl.com/35cztne9 or call 763-780-3036.
