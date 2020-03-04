Council Member Mike Knight officially resigned from the Andover City Council, effective Monday, March 2.
Andover is now seeking applicants for appointment to his seat for the remainder of his term.
Applications must be received by noon March 27, and will be reviewed March 31. If necessary, interviews will be conducted on April 6, and the appointment will be made April 7, if all goes well.
The seat is up for election this year, and the person appointed to the seat will hold office until Jan. 5, 2021.
To be considered for appointment, submit a letter of interest and resume to d.makinen@andovermn.gov. Submissions also may be mailed to City Hall at 1685 Crosstown Blvd. NW, Andover, MN 55304.
Questions can be directed to City Administrator Jim Dickinson at 763-767-5110 or via email j.dickinson@andovermn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.