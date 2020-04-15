Kate Rockwell is the Columbia Heights Athena Award recipient for the 2019-20 school year.
Rockwell has been a leader throughout her high school career, a five-time captain in volleyball, basketball and lacrosse, earning 13 letters and three team MVP awards.
Most important school sports achievements: scoring game-winning goal for first-ever section win for girls lacrosse in school history, making varsity lacrosse as a seventh-grader and being elected captain for all three of her sports.
Personal sports ritual: “Every time we lose a game I retape my lacrosse stick; if we win, I keep the tape on.”
School/community activities: Student Council president, Key Club member, varsity football manager and journalism photographer.
Scholastic achievements: National Honors Society, Academic Letter three times, Spotlight on Scholarship Award for every season and Academic All-State.
Plans after high school: “I plan to major in exercise science and move on to get my doctorate in Physical Therapy; which school I attend is still unknown.”
