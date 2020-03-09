The Blaine Arts Council is showcasing artwork from the NorthStar Watermedia Society in its “Kaleidoscope” exhibit, which runs through Friday, March 27, at Blaine City Hall.
Founded in 1975, NorthStar Watermedia is the oldest water media group in Minnesota, with more than 250 members, and is open to professional artists as well as beginners. The society meets monthly at the Roseville Skating Center.
The “Kaleidoscope” exhibit features watercolor, acrylic, gouache, casein and water-based ink.
The NorthStar Watermedia Society will host a reception 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Blaine City Hall, 10801 Town Square Drive NE, Blaine.
To learn more about the society, visit northstarwatermedia.com. To learn more about the Blaine Arts Council, visit its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/qof2cno or its website at tinyurl.com/u9aewzd.
