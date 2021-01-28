A jury in U.S. District Court has found that the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office unlawfully imprisoned a woman arrested in 2017.
Jurists awarded Myriam Parada $30,000 in damages for the office unlawfully imprisoning her. But the jury also found Parada suffered no damages from the Sheriff’s Office contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Parada was arrested on July 25, 2017, after she was rear-ended in Coon Rapids while driving family home from a birthday party, according to court documents.
The arresting officer took Parada into custody, claiming he could not verify her identity using the Matricula Consular card she provided him as identification, according to court documents.
