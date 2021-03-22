The Twin Cities Japanese American Citizens League has expressed concern regarding comments Ramsey Council Member Chelsee Howell made during a March 9 council meeting.
“The Twin Cities chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League is deeply concerned by the weaponization of the Japanese American incarceration experience to challenge Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-81,” a March 12 statement from the citizens league said.
When Howell was arguing in favor of her resolution to no longer use city resources to enforce the state make mandate, she referenced Japanese American internment camps following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. President Franklin D. Roosevelt placed Japanese Americans in internment camps via executive order.
“Just because something has been made law or a mandate does not make it moral or just,” Howell said, comparing the internment camps to the state mask mandate. “While it was considered legal at the time, there are moments in the history of our country where the government has acted unlawfully and reprehensibly from a moral and constitutional perspective.”
The league denounced Howell’s comparison of “the imprisonment of 120,000 innocent men, women, and children of Japanese descent” to a public health measure meant to save lives.
“We absolutely object to the use of our community’s experiences in your comparison,” the league wrote in its statement.
“We strongly encourage you to take immediate steps to rectify your actions and the harm they may have caused,” the league said. “You may always reach out to us regarding this or other issues concerning Japanese Americans in the future, and we would be more than happy to work with the Ramsey City Council to deepen your understanding of the Japanese American incarceration history and its relevance today.”
Howell did not respond to a request for comment.
