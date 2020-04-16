Jamie Nelson is the Andover Athena Award recipient for the 2019-20 school year.
Nelson was one of the top hockey players in the state throughout her career, winning four conference and two state awards while playing a pivotal role in the girls hockey team’s first-ever state championship this winter. She also won a pair of conference awards in lacrosse and served as a tennis captain with two varsity letters.
Most important school sports achievements: all-time school record for points in hockey (219), All-State hockey and 2020 state hockey championship.
Favorite sports memory: winning state tournament in hockey her senior year.
School/community activities: volunteering with youth skating programs, Second Chance Youth Ranch and Feed My Starving Children.
Scholastic achievements: Academic All-State Tennis.
Plans after high school: hockey scholarship at Minnesota State University Mankato; major undecided.
