An Isanti man is in critical condition after colliding with a deer in Bethel.
At 12:43 a.m., Monday, Sept. 21, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, St. Francis Police Department, Bethel Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to reports of an injured person lying in the road in the 24200 block of University Avenue NE in Bethel, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Early indications show the 41-year-old unnamed Isanti man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on University Avenue NE without a helmet when he collided with a deer.
The man was conscious when responders arrived and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.
