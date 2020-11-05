Upgraded air filtration, dispatch training and more were included in the most recent round of federal coronavirus relief spending by Anoka County.
The County Board approved just over $560,000 in new coronavirus relief spending Oct. 27.
A total of $422,285 was approved to install a bipolar ionization system in the HVAC of 14 county buildings. The system pumps positive and negative ions into the ventilation system, which attach to particles — making them larger and more easily filtered. Approximately $12,000 of that money goes to handheld particulate counters; $372,340 is slated for the system itself; and the remainder was approved as contingency money.
Almost $25,000 was approved to purchase rigid tent flooring from Bike Track. The flooring is intended for the county’s pop-up testing sites, to help secure the facilities against weather and unstable floors. The flooring raises tents 2 inches off the ground and would be enough to serve two of the county’s 18-foot by 46-foot pop-up tents.
Another $20,000 went to the installation and programming to set up a digital signage monitor for highway maintenance crews. COVID-19 has prevented workers from gathering for daily meetings, and the board would display the daily shift schedule, real-time weather and radar to inform workers while maintaining social distancing guidelines, according to county documents.
The county board of commissioners approved about $10,400 to go toward a virtual training course for dispatchers. Due to the pandemic, dispatchers have not been able to attend regular in-person training, so the county purchased Virtual Academy Solution. The purchase is for five years of online training including 36 hours of telecommunications training and more than 250 hours of public safety training, according to county documents.
Commissioners also approved an updated amount for glass panels installed at license centers and passport locations. The board approved $109,000 for the installation in April, but the final cost came in at $110,079.
As part of the county’s safety net program for nonprofits, the board approved $84,000 for Youth Way Ministries Manna Market. The money will aid the organization in providing food support to homebound residents, according to board documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.