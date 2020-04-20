Allina and Presbyterian Homes & Services have announced Interlude Restorative Suites in Fridley, on Mercy Hospital’s Unity Campus, is providing post-acute care for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 starting Monday, April 20.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who have been discharged from an Allina hospital or a Presbyterian Homes & Services location or, as capacity allows, were referred by other health care systems, can receive post-acute care at Interlude Restorative Suites in Fridley.
Janae Beaudot, Interlude campus administrator, said work has been underway for about two weeks to prepare the building and staff for COVID-19 care.
“As healthcare systems have put a pause on elective surgeries and procedures to increase capacity for a likely surge in coronavirus infections, demand for traditional transitional care has fallen,” she said in a statement. “Here at Interlude we have therapeutic and clinical expertise and a direct skyway connection to Unity. We believe that Interlude is well-situated for individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19.”
“Interlude was founded upon the expertise and shared values of Allina Health and Presbyterian Homes & Services,” added Dr. Emily Downing, vice president of medical operations for Allina Home Care and Senior Services. “This combination of clinical and therapeutic expertise positions us well to meet these needs. We are creating this model as an option between the hospital setting and home.”
Interlude Restorative Suites, located at 520 Osborne Road NE, Fridley, is being managed by Presbyterian Homes & Services and staffed collaboratively by Presbyterian Homes and Allina.
“This pandemic has asked much of us, but we feel called to dedicate our team and resources to take the next step and meet this challenge,” Duane Larson, senior vice president of operations for Presbyterian Homes & Services, said in a statement. “Since the beginning of Interlude, Allina and PHS have dedicated expertise and resources to achieve better outcomes and improved customer experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.