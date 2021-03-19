The 26-year-old man injured after being shot by Coon Rapids police March 15 has been identified. The officers involved have also been identified.
Bryce Matthews of Coon Rapids is in stable but serious condition at Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Coon Rapids police officers Derek Berggran and Stephen Beberg fired their guns at Matthews March 15, according to the BCA. Berggran has worked in law enforcement for three years and Beberg for 28 years.
Sgts. Michael Blair and Adam Jacobson fired beanbag rounds with their less-than-lethal weapons toward Matthews the BCA said. Blair has been in law enforcement for 19 years and Jacobson for 15 years.
Some of the incident was captured on Coon Rapids police officers’ dash cameras and Anoka County sheriff’s deputies’ body cameras. No other agencies arrived to the scene.
According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, Coon Rapids police officers responded to a call March 15 regarding a man with a gun in his waistband who was experiencing mental health issues. The caller was a relative concerned the man, later identified as Matthews, could be a threat.
Officers found Matthews walking around near his home and later used a “less-than-lethal” beanbag shotgun, hitting him with several rounds, but he was still holding the gun and walking away, according to Coon Rapids police.
Officers deployed a second beanbag shotgun later, according to the BCA, but Matthews still didn’t drop his weapon or cooperate with officers.
Later two officers fired their guns, causing Matthews to fall. Additional beanbags were also fired, which also hit Matthews, according to the BCA.
Paramedics arrived and took him to Mercy Hospital. He was later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Crime scene personnel found a Sig Sauer P320-M17 pellet gun at the scene but no other weapons.
The BCA’s investigation is ongoing.
The headline has been updated.
