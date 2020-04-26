Three incumbents were reelected to the Connexus Energy Board in April.
Michael Cady was reelected in District 1 with 50.8% of the votes cast, or 5,251 votes total. District 2 went to Don Holl, who garnered 51% of the vote, or 5,266 votes. Shelly Peterson took 76.9% of votes in District 3, a total of 7,929 votes.
A total of 10,400 members voted in the election or 8.42% of the membership. That is the highest percentage ever to cast a vote in the cooperative’s annual election, according to a statement from Connexus.
During the board’s organizational meeting Fran Bator was reelected chair, Mark Ethen vice chair, Gordy Westerlind secretary/treasurer and Peter Wojciechowski assistant secretary/treasurer.
The 2019 auditor’s report, business review and community report are available at connexusenergy.com. Printed copies of the business review and community report will be mailed to members in the coming months, according to Connexus Energy.
