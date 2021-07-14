An inaugural car show hosted by the North Central Chapter Hudson-Essex-Terraplane Club will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Route 65 Sales and Classics, 14954 Aberdeen St. NE, Ham Lake.
The club will award 20 trophies to collectors at the North Central Collectors Car Show and Swap Meet — first, second and third place, plus 17 runners up.
Price is $10 to show a car and $20 for swappers. Spectators are free.
There will be a food truck on site.
The event is rain or shine.
For more information, call 763-370-6012.
