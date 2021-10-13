The winners of the Impressions of Blaine summer photo contest were recently announced.
Tom Stuart’s image titled “Lochness Sunrise” won the community events and landmarks category, and his photo “Blue Heron Taking Flight” won the wildlife category.
Leah King’s image “The Tunnel” won the people and families category, and Amanda Neubert’s photo “Rover Sitting With Hank” won the pets category.
All winners received gift cards to local businesses or city of Blaine swag in addition to public recognition.
Submissions for the fall photo contest are open Nov. 1-30. Winners will be announced Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
The photo categories are community events and landmarks, people and families, pets and wildlife, and nature.
To submit an entry, visit blainemn.gov/ImpressionsofBlaine.
