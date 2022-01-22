Sorry, an error occurred.
Andy Geppert’s “Airplane Frog” image won the community events and landmarks category in Blaine’s fall photo contest. (Photo by Andy Geppert)
Beth Nelson’s untitled photo won the people and families category in Blaine’s fall photo contest. (Photo by Beth Nelson)
Kelly Schultz’s “Fun Fall Walk” image won the pets category in Blaine’s fall photo contest. (Photo by Kelly Schultz)
Stephanie Warme’s “Night Time Visitor” photo won the wildlife and nature category in Blaine’s fall photo contest. (Photo by Stephanie Warme)
The winners of the Impressions of Blaine fall photo contest were recently announced.
Andy Geppert’s image “Airplane Frog” won the community events and landmarks category.
Beth Nelson’s untitled photo won the people and families category.
Kelly Schultz’s image “Fun Fall Walk” won the fets category.
Stephanie Warme’s photo “Night Time Visitor” won the wildlife and nature category.
All winners received gift cards to local businesses or city of Blaine swag in addition to public recognition.
Submissions for the winter photo contest are open Feb. 1-28. Winners will be announced Friday, April 8.
The photo categories are community events and landmarks, people and families, pets and wildlife, and nature.
To submit an entry or to learn more, visit blainemn.gov/ImpressionsofBlaine.
