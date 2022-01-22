The winners of the Impressions of Blaine fall photo contest were recently announced.

Andy Geppert’s image “Airplane Frog” won the community events and landmarks category.

Beth Nelson’s untitled photo won the people and families category.

Kelly Schultz’s image “Fun Fall Walk” won the fets category.

Stephanie Warme’s photo “Night Time Visitor” won the wildlife and nature category.

All winners received gift cards to local businesses or city of Blaine swag in addition to public recognition.

Submissions for the winter photo contest are open Feb. 1-28. Winners will be announced Friday, April 8.

The photo categories are community events and landmarks, people and families, pets and wildlife, and nature.

To submit an entry or to learn more, visit blainemn.gov/ImpressionsofBlaine.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.