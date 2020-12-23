Coon Rapids police officers rescued a 44-year-old Blaine woman from a vehicle submerged in frigid water in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The dramatic incident, caught on dashcam footage released by the Coon Rapids Police Department, serves as a reminder not to drive while impaired, according to Capt. John Stahnke.
Around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Northdale Boulevard Northwest on a report that an occupied vehicle had left the road and entered a holding pond. When officers arrived, the vehicle was almost completely submerged, with only the roof and taillights visible.
Several officers quickly entered the water and found an unresponsive woman in the driver’s seat. While one officer held the woman’s head above water, others worked to free her from the vehicle. They managed to break out the vehicle’s sunroof and remove her through the roof, according to the Police Department.
The Coon Rapids Fire Department and Allina paramedics also assisted. The woman, who was lethargic, was treated by paramedics and taken to Mercy Hospital. She is now stable and has no apparent serious injuries, Stahnke said.
A search concluded there were no passengers in the vehicle.
Preliminary information indicates the woman had been driving erratically before crashing into the pond, and officers have probable cause to believe she was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to Stahnke.
The vehicle has been removed from the pond.
Stahnke said officers Bill Hammes and Ariel Huddleson were the first on scene, and officers Bryan Platz and Jordan Girtz were also instrumental in saving the woman’s life.
But Stahnke said the department hopes the heroic rescue will also serve as a reminder not to drink and drive.
“While the officers’ actions clearly saved a life, the more important message is to not get behind the wheel and drive while impaired,” a statement from Stahnke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.