Iain Hansen, of Coon Rapids Boy Scout Troop 212, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Only about 5% of all Scouts earn the rank.
Iain joined Cub Scouting program as a Wolf Scout in second grade working up to the Arrow of Light in 2013. After earning the Arrow of Light, Iain joined Boy Scout Troop 212, working his way through the ranks and earning 36 merit badges. Canoeing was his favorite badge.
Iain is currently a senior at Northwest Passage High School. His Eagle project was planning and installing a composting box at his high school. When he graduates he is planning for a career in IT.
Iain’s Eagle Court of Honor was Oct. 18 at the Coon Rapids VFW. Friends and family gathered to watch him receive the rank of Eagle.
