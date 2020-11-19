This map shows the margin of victory for Joe Biden or Donald Trump by precinct in Anoka County and portions of surrounding counties. Blue areas indicate Biden won a majority of votes, and red areas indicate Trump won a majority of votes. The darker the color, the greater the margin of victory. The map was created based on unofficial results as of Nov. 6. Statewide, Biden won with 52.39% of the vote to Trump’s 45.29%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. (Map courtesy of Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office)