Area residents can join HOPE 4 Youth for the Darkest Night 4K and encourage friends/family to walk or run too.
The event is 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Bunker Hills Golf Club, 12800 Bunker Prairie Road NW, Coon Rapids. Day-of registration is $60 for participants age 14+ and $40 for youth ages 3-13.
Participation in the sixth annual event will help raise awareness and critical funds for HOPE 4 Youth.
On any given night, an estimated 6,000 youth are experiencing homelessness in Minnesota.
When the darkness of night sets in, these youth are staying in shelters, sleeping on the streets and in cars and couch-hopping.
HOPE 4 Youth aims to ensure all youth feel safe, valued and supported while reaching their full potential. This begins with meeting their basic needs and leads to supporting them with the resources and skills needed to find and keep stable housing.
