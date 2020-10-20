A 55-year-old Blaine man was recently charged with killing a child and injuring three other people in a 2019 crash.
Pedro Ricardo Flores faces two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide, four counts of criminal vehicular operation and one felony count of second-degree DWI related to a Nov. 30, 2019, crash that ultimately left 2-year-old Gautam Pujari, of Lino Lakes, dead.
Just before 4 p.m., Nov. 30, 2019, law enforcement responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Shenandoah Boulevard in Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
Upon arrival, officers noted adverse conditions due to an ongoing blizzard with freezing rain throughout the day. The road had significant snow coverage with icy patches, according to the complaint.
Witnesses told officers that a Dodge Ram was eastbound on Main Street when it lost control, drove over the median and struck a westbound Toyota Camry. The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a Chevrolet Silverado that was behind the Camry.
Officers found the driver of the Camry attempting to care for his unresponsive 2-year-old son, identified as Gautam Pujari, with his injured wife and 5-year-old daughter nearby.
Flores was identified as the driver of the Ram. He allegedly told officers his truck started to fishtail and when he attempted to correct it his vehicle spun out and went over the median. He said he was uncertain why his vehicle lost control, according to the complaint.
Officers allegedly observed multiple signs of intoxication in Flores’ behavior. He denied drinking initially but later admitted to drinking a beer earlier that morning, the charges say. A blood draw taken at 6:22 p.m. that evening showed a blood alcohol content of .038, which is below the legal limit for driving, and the presence of the psychoactive compound THC in his blood, according to the complaint. Investigators reported finding several unopened alcoholic beverages in the front passenger seat of Flores’ truck.
One witness told officers Flores was driving much faster than surrounding traffic. She reported driving under the speed limit, but Flores was allegedly driving near or over the posted 55 mph limit, according to the complaint. The witness said she was watching his vehicle because she was concerned about Flores’ driving when she saw him lose control.
Using Crash Data Retrieval software the Minnesota State Patrol was able to determine the Camry and Silverado were traveling below the speed limit and had attempted to brake before the collision. Flores’ truck did not have a data module that was compatible due to its age, according to the complaint.
The patrol officer estimated that Flores had to be traveling at least 55 mph to cause the damage done to the vehicles. Her report concluded Flores failed to drive safely at a reduced speed, causing the crash.
Occupants of the Camry were transported to nearby hospitals to receive treatment. The driver sustained an ankle injury. His wife sustained multiple wounds to internal organs requiring emergency surgery, and a broken wrist. The daughter suffered a broken arm and hip injury.
Gautam Pujari was pronounced dead Dec. 4, 2019, from cranial and spinal injuries, according to the complaint.
Flores has two prior DWI convictions from Sherburne County and Las Vegas, Nevada. He is scheduled to appear in court for a first appearance hearing Feb. 5, 2021.
