When the Anoka County Historical Society sent out our initial survey for COVID-19 in March, we didn’t anticipate a Phase II, let alone rounding the corner on creating a Phase III survey. By the results we’re receiving, most of Anoka County didn’t either.
Open from April 17 to May 17, the Phase II survey discovered a trend of heightened frustration, growing discontent, and a level of political speech not present in Phase I. Nearly 40% of respondents to the second survey said they were at home without pay (this can include unemployed individuals as well as those previously home without pay, such as retirees), while 31% said they worked from home. The age group of our respondents followed a traditional bell curve, with the majority (34%) in the 46-65 range and falling off equally to the younger and older side of that bar. A full 90% reported going to the store only once or twice per week, spending their money on essential items like groceries and cleaning products.
This past month has seen decision follow decision from cities and organizations to cancel traditional summer activities. With festivals, fireworks and ball leagues shuttered, ACHS wondered how people intended to spend their free time. Some people answered honestly with anger and frustration, others seemed to shrug as they wrote their answer of, “stay home, cook, garden and enjoy the patio.” Many hoped for more family time and adventures outdoors on hiking trails, lakes and at parks. One simply said, “Doing nothing will be memorable.”
The Anoka County Historical Society is interested in documenting experiences from all the communities within the county. We would love to add yours to perspectives, like these:
“I have 3 children and I want to see them grow up an gave families of their own. I also learned that many jobs can be done from home. I’m a teacher and never before thought I could, or would, do my job from home.”-Tracey Beckstrom
“I feel most people are handling things well, but some only look at what serves their own interests, rather than the greater good. I wish those folks would realize we’re stronger together than divided.” -Kristi Vetsch
“This is my first year of retirement and I just try to imagine what my life would be like if I were still working in the nursing home.” -Kris Gernes, Coon Rapids
“We have four adults and two children under two living in our house right now! But it’s the right thing to do! We’re home we’re safe and together.” -Sharon Kneeland
“This has been a time to slow down, pay attention and respect others.” -Sarah, Ham Lake
“The thing I miss most is close contact with my friends and relative, especially hugs from my grandchildren. Also, no personal contact with my mother who has been in lock-down at a local assisted living building. On the other hand, I am very glad I get along well with my husband. We have a standing date to play cards and work on jigsaw puzzles every day.” -Barbara Thurston
“I’m finding it extremely difficult to have a perspective. With family and friends in a variety of jobs (health care included), social media, and regular media I have a hard time determining fact from fiction or exaggeration, and what or who to believe. I long for ‘normalcy’ but I know, deep down, we will never return there. I’m afraid of the new normal.” -Angela Olson
“Our global society is very connected. We felt ‘safe’ when it happened somewhere else, in a very short time ‘they’ became ‘us.’” -Jodi B
“The shock has passed, it is just life now. There isn’t a hour which goes by that I don’t think of the pandemic, but it all seems more ‘normal’ now, whatever that is.” -Kari Johnson, Columbia Heights
Want to hear more? Visit AnokaCountyHistory.org and click “COVID-19, In Your Words.”
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.