History happens today. And yesterday. And tomorrow. Fortunately, in this day and age of technology, the constantly changing situation relating to the COVID-19 epidemic is probably the most thoroughly documented medical event in history. The Anoka County Historical Society recognizes the importance of using our resources now to gather and curate the perspectives and opinions of our community for future reference.
A survey sent out March 31 to individuals on our mailing list sparked more than 140 responses within a week. The age range of participants follows a traditional bell curve, the peak of which lies in the 46-65 age range with an even split of older and younger residents on either side. Of those working, 36% continue their duties from home, while 22% have seen no change in their work lives. Nearly 30% of respondents currently stay home without pay.
People said they are spending their time working for the most part, but they’re cleaning, organizing and working on hobbies while also experiencing a range of emotions. Forty percent of respondents feel aware of the situation, while the next largest grouping identified fear, frustration and resignation as daily emotions. Interestingly, confusion and indecision were noted by only 11 people.
While statistics shed important light on how the collective group feels at this time, it’s the individual responses and situations reported that truly tell the story of this pandemic. We gave people the option of remaining anonymous or leaving their name, hoping this would encourage truth telling for the sake of history. As the weeks go on, the historical will use this space to give a voice to the residents of Anoka County. We hope you’ll visit AnokaCountyHistory.org and leave your own story, adding to the collection of hope, insight and survival.
Here are excerpts from survey responses we received:
• “Our world has become a curious blend of isolation within our homes with virtual communities at our fingertips,” said one person on March 31. “We are invited into each other’s homes (virtually) where it is a little chaotic with dogs and children and distractions and we are all alike in our vulnerability and our need to maintain connections to each other.”
• “My high school age son had just gotten back March 14 from his band trip to Cuba over spring Break,” said Ellyn Erickson on April 1. “That’s when the governor announced the first school closure until March 27. I was so glad he got back without incident, and that he’d gotten to get away for a bit. Now, I wish I’d gotten away! My high school daughter goes to different school, and so had her break during the 1st week of staying home. I wonder how much schools will be able to count on this online learning. Glad there is that, at least. I’m also wondering if schools will announce a different end date. It’s a lot of unknowns.”
• “Shortly before the pandemic I went on an (unpaid) medical leave from work,” said one respondent on April 1. “My husband is disabled and the uncertainty of how my medical leave will affect his government benefits, during a time of economic uncertainty for the country, has been extremely stressful. Changes in medical insurance, unemployment benefits, and aid packages are hard to keep on top of, especially during a time when both of us are coming from a place of reduced ability, compared to the rest of the people in the country. They are struggling as well, emotionally and economically. Also, having reduced access to medical facilities because of the need to provide care for the most critical cases, as well as the need to reduce the possibility of contagion, has left us very anxious.”
• “I am single so feel isolated in my house alone,” wrote John W on April 1. “I worry about my mother who lives by herself but is much more of a social creature than I plus she lost her husband of 53 years about a year ago. On the phone, I can tell this is tough for (her) not seeing people. I am working from home but feel the passage of time much more harshly than when I worked in the office. It is odd, but when working at home I feel like I’ve missed most of the day (or wasted it working) while at work I never thought about it. Hmmm...”
This is the first in a series of pieces in partnership with the Anoka County Historical Society on the COVID-19 pandemic.
