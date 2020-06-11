For many people, coloring served as the first introduction to how art impacts our world. Whether on plain paper or in coloring books, children experiment with mixing, outlining and blending to create what they see in their mind’s eye. For some lucky ones, the colors of the rainbow follow them into adulthood and provide an opportunity to bring joy in times of need.
Laurie Olesen and her daughter, Marilyn, age 8, have taken the time to spread their own type of fairy dust across Andover since the COVID-19 quarantine began back in March when they celebrated Fantastic Fungi Day by drawing chalk mushrooms all over their driveway. That was so much fun, they tried an alligator next.
“I needed more canvasses though,” said Olesen. “Our driveway is only so big.”
The next day she saw a social media post about a boy in the hospital. Deciding a chalked message would be just the thing to cheer him up, she asked to borrow the neighbors’ driveway and created the art. From there, she asked around on the NextDoor app for people willing to loan their driveways, and soon her request appeared on the Andover Facebook page.
“People were so happy to have something bright and different,” Olesen said. “It was at the beginning of lockdown, and it was something neat to do. It got me interacting with people and stories.”
With her husband working in banking and her children isolated with online learning, the family needed something fun to occupy their time. After numerous pieces of art, Olesen feels the time has come to move on to their summer hobbies of geocaching and being out in nature.
“I’ve realized that once everyone is released from quarantine, it’s not going to be the same,” Olesen said. “They will not be home as much, won’t need that color out their window quite so much. And with the summer coming, it’s hot blacktop and demanding physically.”
Olesen said she can chalk for about an hour, then needs to head home to recharge the phone from playing music constantly, as well as herself. After the break, they head back out to do one or two more.
“People buy me more chalk,” said Olesen, who takes no money for her art. “The van is loaded with chalk, and I have a stash of people who have more for me. We seem to get bigger and bigger!”
The number of chalk pieces Olesen uses depends on the quality of the driveway as well as the size of the image she creates. Typically using white for outlines, Olesen said Crayola has beautiful color but doesn’t blend well. She has discovered the generic brands don’t last long and crumble when you use them.
“I tried to make my own with a flour and cornstarch recipe, but it failed miserably,” said Olesen, who was still considering a plaster-of-paris recipe. “The red, black and green you can’t find. Try drawing Superman. In hot pink? No.”
She saw a container of chalk recently that promised to smell, but alas.
“I said, ‘Bring it on!’ but no, it didn’t smell,” Olesen said. “I was so disappointed. That would have been the best day ever. Those childhood memories of smelly markers — the whole classroom smelling like artificial grape and strawberry? Can you imagine that in your yard?!”
As the last two months have passed, Olesen said she has learned plenty of tricks, including not using her hands to blend the colors together. Instead, she recommends a slice of pool noodle.
“But not the ones with the plastic coating,” Olesen warns. “You need the crappy ones.”
Olesen said she follows other chalk artists online and discovered a woman in Orlando, Florida, who uses a charcoal mixture to create the black outlines.
“‘Aha!’ I said to myself, ‘I can do this,’” Olesen said. “So, I grabbed the briquettes out of the grill (not the ones out of the bag, didn’t think of that) and headed out. Oops. My hands were covered in grease and the driveway smelled, but hey!”
Olesen said the experience has been rewarding, and she was looking forward to making a few more for graduation celebrations before completely stopping for the summer. If you would like to see more of her and Marilyn’s work, visit AnokaCountyHistory.org for a link and fun video.
Rebecca Ebnet-Desens is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society. This piece is part of a series in partnership with the historical society documenting aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.